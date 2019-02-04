



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As more and more people opt to pay with plastic, the use of cash as the standard payment option is shrinking. And, in turn, many businesses are going cashless.

But, a recently introduced bill in Philadelphia could ban cashless stores in the city.

The council member who introduced this bill says it’s all about being fair and in the poorest major city, multiple businesses do not accept cash.

But, if this proposed bill passes, businesses that do not accept cash will be hit with a $2,000.

“Regular commercial establishments have to accept cash as a form of payment,” said Bill Greenlee, Councilman At Large.

In a world full of technology, some Philadelphia businesses are no longer willing to accept cash – like sweetgreen.

If you’d like a healthier option, you better have a bank account.

Something Councilman Bill Greenlee says isn’t fair.

“You don’t have a credit card, well you can go to 7/11,” said Councilman Greenlee. “With all due respect to 7/11 that salad might have been sitting there for two days in a carton but that’s okay for you because they’ll accept cash, but we don’t. If it’s not discrimination, its elitism and government has a lace to get involved in it.”

Councilman Greenlee introduced a bill that would make it illegal for commercial businesses to not accept cash.

That bill will be considered by a Philadelphia City Council Committee on Tuesday morning.

Those who frequent businesses that do not accept cash weren’t phased by the proposed bill.

“To me I like the in and out fastness, so I prefer the app or a credit card,” said Monica Didonato, a sweetgreen customer.

“One time I came with cash and didn’t have a credit card and they gave me the salad for free so they were kind enough to let me know next time to just being my credit card,” said Maggie Hammond, another customer.

Thought most customers weren’t phased, they agreed people should have the option.

“If that’s how somebody wants to pay and they want to pay in cash, I think they should be able to,” said Matt Troutman.

“I definitely understand why people would be upset that they can’t come in and use cash,” said Hammond. “Most of the time I am a cash person but for things like this, quick and easy, in and out, I usually used the app or a credit card.”