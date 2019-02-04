



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One Philadelphia library is celebrating Black History Month in a unique and fun way. There were tons of bookworms at the Blanche A Nixon Library reading, doing activities and spending time with mom or grand-mom on Monday afternoon.

It was a very special event to celebrate Black History Month.

The library hosted a scavenger hunt and the kids had a blast — they also walked away with a book.

One of the participants says everyone should come to the library so, “You can learn how to read.”

The scavenger hunt is a great way for children to read about Black History Month.

“They have to look forward to reading the amazing books. To learn about new authors, illustrators,” said the library manager, Christina Holmes. “It is also just to learn how to use the library. Part of the hunt is learning how the library is organized.”

Picture books, biographies, African American authors, illustrators are all hidden on the shelves waiting to be found again.

“A big part of black history is learning how the actions of others have affected our past and can affect our future,” said Holmes.

The library hosts a scavenger hunt once every February to celebrate Black History Month – mark your calendars for next year.