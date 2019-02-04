BREAKING:Man Charged With Homicide After 71-Year-Old Mother Found Dead Inside Home, Police Say
Filed Under:black history month, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One Philadelphia library is celebrating Black History Month in a unique and fun way. There were tons of bookworms at the Blanche A Nixon Library reading, doing activities and spending time with mom or grand-mom on Monday afternoon.

It was a very special event to celebrate Black History Month.

The library hosted a scavenger hunt and the kids had a blast — they also walked away with a book.

One of the participants says everyone should come to the library so, “You can learn how to read.”

African American Museum Offering More Interactive Experience During Black History Month 

The scavenger hunt is a great way for children to read about Black History Month.

“They have to look forward to reading the amazing books. To learn about new authors, illustrators,” said the library manager, Christina Holmes. “It is also just to learn how to use the library. Part of the hunt is learning how the library is organized.”

Picture books, biographies, African American authors, illustrators are all hidden on the shelves waiting to be found again.

“A big part of black history is learning how the actions of others have affected our past and can affect our future,” said Holmes.

The library hosts a scavenger hunt once every February to celebrate Black History Month – mark your calendars for next year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s