Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It takes a lot to get most of the internet to agree on something. But it appears one Super Bowl commercial has done just that.
It was the crossover you never knew you needed: Bud Light and Game of Thrones.
What appeared to be another typical and wildly popular Bud Light commercial took a massive turn when The Mountain from HBO’s “Game of Thrones” killed the infamous Bud Knight — who is somehow live-tweeting from the dead?
Then, Drogon the dragon flew in and burnt the jousting event. Quite the turn.
Either way, social media loved the ad, instantly declaring it the best of the night, even though it aired in the first quarter.