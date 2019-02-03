



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It takes a lot to get most of the internet to agree on something. But it appears one Super Bowl commercial has done just that.

It was the crossover you never knew you needed: Bud Light and Game of Thrones.

What appeared to be another typical and wildly popular Bud Light commercial took a massive turn when The Mountain from HBO’s “Game of Thrones” killed the infamous Bud Knight — who is somehow live-tweeting from the dead?

The Super Bowl of commercials is tonight and I am ready to shine even more than I am already shining because I just polished my suit. #SBLIII — Bud Knight (@TheBudKnight) February 3, 2019

Then, Drogon the dragon flew in and burnt the jousting event. Quite the turn.

Either way, social media loved the ad, instantly declaring it the best of the night, even though it aired in the first quarter.

COMMERCIAL OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/xB6N54qPBK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2019

Game of Thrones’ Bud Light crossover was peak Super Bowl 2019 https://t.co/L8E0KuKgdn pic.twitter.com/00l056Tf8A — The Verge (@verge) February 4, 2019

Bud Light and Game Of Thrones is the most ambitious crossover of all time. #SuperBowl⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/YXovR8fpO6 — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) February 4, 2019

Bud Light/Game of Thrones convo. May be unbeatable. — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) February 4, 2019

Game of Thrones just rickrolled a Bud Light ad?!?!? — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) February 4, 2019

Game of Thrones/Bud Light for the win!!! — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 4, 2019

https://twitter.com/dandrezner/status/1092216001968652288