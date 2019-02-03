



MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) – There are more than 400 volunteers making 2,000 hoagies to fill your Super Bowl needs at a South Jersey high school. The Hoagies for Hope event at Clearview Regional High School raises money for families in need, specifically people with life threatening injuries.

Students and staff at Clearview Middle and High School started this event a few years ago and organizers say it’s made a major difference in the community.

This year the fundraiser is helping two children with major medical issues and two staff members who are battling cancer.

The event has over 75 sponsors, setting a new record.

Last year the students raised $22,000 for kids in the community with major medical issues.

Students will be selling hoagies from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at Clearview Regional High School in the athletics building.

The school is located at 625 Breakneck Road, Mullica Hill, New Jersey.