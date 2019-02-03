  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Crews rush to put out an overnight house fire in South Jersey. The flames broke out at 9 Second Avenue in Haddon Heights just after 4 a.m.

The homeowner says he, his wife, his son and his son’s friend were all able to escape the fire without any injuries.

Police woke up a next-door neighbor.

That man tells CBS 3 he could see the flames burning his neighbor’s roof.

“It was a huge fireball that went I want to say 10 or 15-feet above the roof,” said James Leone.

The homeowner says he thinks the fire started near the patio.

The cause is under investigation.

