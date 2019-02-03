



By Matt Bowker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tom Brady and Bill Belichick won their sixth Super Bowl Sunday night. Yuck.

That’s the most ever by a quarterback and also for a coach.

They’re without a doubt the greatest of all-time after the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl 53.

And you know what, Nick Foles and the Eagles beat them in Super Bowl 52.

Eagles Expected To Pick Up Nick Foles’ $20 Million Option, Report Says

Nick Foles, backup quarterback, outcast and journeyman beat the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

He outplayed the greatest QB of all time to win Super Bowl MVP and the Eagles’ offense outsmarted master strategist Belichick to a 41-33 victory.

Arguably, the Patriots’ win in Super Bowl 53 only enhances what the underdog Eagles did in 2018.

The Eagles’ reign as defending champions is over, but fans will always have that trump card.

On the biggest stage, the underdog improbably beat the G.O.A.T.