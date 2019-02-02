



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Video circulating on social media shows a man catching on fire after being hit with a taser Friday night. The incident took place on South Street, just outside of Jim’s Steaks.

The video shows a brief struggle before the man is shot with the taser, which appears to ignite his pants.

There is no word yet on what preceded the man being hit with the taser.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.