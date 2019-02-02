  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a frigid start to this Saturday morning, it is now safe to say the worst of this shivering chill is behind us. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the weekend, beginning Saturday.

Look for a high temperature in Philadelphia around 36 degrees this afternoon, making it the first time we’ve made it above freezing since Wednesday.

We should be able to get a lot of drying and melting going on as a result as well.

Temperatures will continue to climb into next week, climbing to 60 degrees by Tuesday.

Talk about a temperature turn-around.

