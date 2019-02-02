  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after staging a two-hour barricade situation with police. There were no injuries, according to police.

The standoff began just before 8 p.m. and ended at 10:10.

Police responded to reports of a man armed with a knife inside of a home on the 100 block of East Tabor Road.

The man was believed to be alone inside of his apartment, according to police.

