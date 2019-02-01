



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Please Touch Museum held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. City leaders came together to celebrate a new exhibit called “America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far.”

Curators hope to teach children and adults about Islam, inclusion and acceptance.

Organizers are also highlighting African American Muslims here in Philadelphia.

A prayer room is also part of the exhibit.

This February, you're invited to journey with us to a faraway land in our newest exhibition, #AmericatoZanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far. No passport required but you'll return home with new memories to last a lifetime! https://t.co/n3Di2qlyAo #MyPTMoments #GlobalChild pic.twitter.com/pUUQXriI1U — Please Touch Museum (@pleasetouch) January 22, 2019

“America to Zanzibar” officially opens Saturday.