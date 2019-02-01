Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Please Touch Museum held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. City leaders came together to celebrate a new exhibit called “America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far.”
Curators hope to teach children and adults about Islam, inclusion and acceptance.
Organizers are also highlighting African American Muslims here in Philadelphia.
A prayer room is also part of the exhibit.
“America to Zanzibar” officially opens Saturday.