PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Please Touch Museum held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. City leaders came together to celebrate a new exhibit called “America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far.”

Curators hope to teach children and adults about Islam, inclusion and acceptance.

Organizers are also highlighting African American Muslims here in Philadelphia.

A prayer room is also part of the exhibit.

“America to Zanzibar” officially opens Saturday.

