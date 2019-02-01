  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Girls can now officially join what once was the Boy Scouts. As of Friday, girls between the ages of 11 and 17 will be permitted to become part of what is now called Scouts BSA.

The Boy Scouts of America also says it will recognize its first class of female Eagle Scouts in 2020.

“I could not be more excited for what this means for the next generation of leaders in our nation,” said Michael B. Surbaugh, Chief Scout Executive. “Through Scouts BSA, more young people than ever before – young women and men – will get to experience the benefits of camaraderie, confidence, resilience, trustworthiness, courage and kindness through a time-tested program that has been proven to build character and leadership.”

More than 77,000 girls have already joined Cub Scouts — a program for younger children — since it began welcoming girls last year.

