PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The polar vortex has us all bundling up — even pets. Social media is full of dogs who are not in the mood to go out.

One dog wearing a sweater was not having it when his owner wanted him to go outside.

However, it was a completely different story for Fernando as he had a vest on and was rolling around in the snow.

As for a dog named Max, he had booties on, along with his jacket, but he seemed more interested in treats.

