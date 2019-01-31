



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man who has cerebral palsy. Sixty-year-old Gerald Fomalont was last seen Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. on the 9900 block of Bustleton Avenue.

Fomalont suffers from diminished mental capacity and has cerebral palsy, police say.

Fomalont is 5-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds. He has a light complexion, a medium build and has straight, black ear-length hair.

He was wearing a black nylon jacket, tan pants and loafers.

If you see him, please call 911.