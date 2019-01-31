BREAKING:8-Year-Old Girl Walking From School Struck By Van In Wilmington, Police Say
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Â | Twitter

AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An elderly woman has been hospitalized after her vehicle became airborne and crashed into a building in Amity Township on Thursday afternoon.

(credit: CBS3)

A 72-year-old woman had to be extricated from her Hyundai SUV after slamming into the building in the area of Ben Franklin Highway and Limekiln Road. The woman was unresponsive and was transported to Reading Hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities say the woman was traveling eastbound on Route 422 when she drove off the road, struck a utility pole, drove through a field and across both lanes of Monocacy Creek Road, struck a small embankment, went airborne and crashed into a building.

The building suffered extensive structural damage and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

(credit: CBS3)

It is not yet known how the woman lost control of her car.

No one inside the building was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s