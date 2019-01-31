



AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An elderly woman has been hospitalized after her vehicle became airborne and crashed into a building in Amity Township on Thursday afternoon.

A 72-year-old woman had to be extricated from her Hyundai SUV after slamming into the building in the area of Ben Franklin Highway and Limekiln Road. The woman was unresponsive and was transported to Reading Hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities say the woman was traveling eastbound on Route 422 when she drove off the road, struck a utility pole, drove through a field and across both lanes of Monocacy Creek Road, struck a small embankment, went airborne and crashed into a building.

The building suffered extensive structural damage and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

It is not yet known how the woman lost control of her car.

No one inside the building was hurt.