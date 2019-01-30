Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With temperatures falling to dangerous lows, outreach teams spent Tuesday evening on the streets of Philadelphia.

A team from Penn Medicine met with the homeless outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, trying to get them to a warmer spot.

The outreach workers are trained to listen to people with nowhere to go.

“Our main goal is to get the homeless population off the street. In a shelter or in drug and alcohol treatment,” said Mental Health Outreach Worker Helena Boyle. “Sometimes they ignore us which is OK, we respect that, Sometimes they tell us how their day went. They may be sad, we listen to them. Everybody wants to be listened to. The homeless want to be heard too.”

Frostbite is a big concern, as well. So, the outreach workers are trained to notice the signs.