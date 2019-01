Lindblom Scores, Stolarz Leads Flyers Past Rangers 1-0 Oskar Lindblom scored early, Anthony Stolarz stopped 38 shots for his second NHL shutout and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the New York Rangers 1-0 Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight win.

Doug Pederson Looks Back On 2018 Super Bowl WinThe Eagles and Birds fans alike have just a few more days to soak in the pride of being Super Bowl champions but the memories from the game will last a lifetime.