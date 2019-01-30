Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recall on infant Ibuprofen is growing, because it could have too much medicine.

The recall affects store brands of the medicine sold at CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar stores.

They were sold under the names “CVS Health,” “Equate,” and “Family Wellness.”

So far, there are no reports of any children suffering health problems from the medicine.