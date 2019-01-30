SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Check Updated List Of School Closings, Delays For Thursday Due To Weather
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Health, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recall on infant Ibuprofen is growing, because it could have too much medicine.

The recall affects store brands of the medicine sold at CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar stores.

They were sold under the names “CVS Health,” “Equate,” and “Family Wellness.”

Popular Fruit Juices May Contain Heavy Metals That Might Be Dangerous For Children, Report Finds

So far, there are no reports of any children suffering health problems from the medicine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s