PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Cosby’s spokesman is claiming a drone flew over the comedian while in prison.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt told USA Today the drone was spotted over SCI Phoenix in Collegeville last week, while Cosby was in the prison yard.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year sentence after a jury convicted him of sexual assault.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says flying drones over prisons in Pennsylvania is against the law and it has drone detection systems.