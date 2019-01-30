Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning the public Wednesday after a Yardley man was arrested for prostituting himself while knowing he had HIV. Mark Andrew Kernan, 57, was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges that included prostitution, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and criminal use of a communication facility.

“This is a public health issue. We are not making morality judgments here,” said DA Matt Weintraub. “If you’ve had sexual contact with this man, seek a medical evaluation immediately.”

Kernan is believed to have used his residence at 1406 Yardley Commons as a house of prostitution since Dec. 2017. He previously lived in Philadelphia.

Kernan placed advertisements on the website doublelist.com for an “erotic male massage” in the Philadelphia area.

The charges stem from an incident in early January, when a man met Kernan at his residence in reponse to the advertisement. According to the complaint, the man was provided with drinks that rendered him highly intoxicated, as well as apparent drugs smoked from a pipe, while at Kernan’s residence.

While impaired, the man engaged with sexual acts with Kernan and an unknown third person, according to the DA’s Office.

At the direction of investigators, the man continued to communicate with Kernan, who solicited him to return for paid sexual services and methamphetamine for $575.

Kernan’s bail has been set at $500,000.