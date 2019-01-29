Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As Super Bowl LIII quickly approaches, Eagles fans, along with players and coaches, are looking back on the amazing run that was last year’s Super Bowl win. Head Coach Doug Pederson talked with CBS This Morning about what it was like walking away with the Lombardi Trophy after the big game.

Pederson says Super Bowl week is stressful.

“For me, it was about logistics,” said Pederson. “I worry about some of the strangest things. Like, are the elevators gonna work that day? Are players going to be late for meetings? Is everything gonna be set up the way we want it? And, you really want the comforts of home.”

Pederson and his family have been to three Super Bowls including his time as a player in the NFL.

Once the clock hit zero and the Eagles were officially Super Bowl champions, his feelings were mind racing.

“You’re hugging players and coaches and my mind is racing where’s Jeannie, where’s my son, where’s my mom,” said Pederson.

The Eagles and Birds fans alike have just a few more days to soak in the pride of being Super Bowl champions but the memories from the game will last a lifetime.