WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Southeastern Pa., New Castle County Until Midnight
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As Super Bowl LIII quickly approaches, Eagles fans, along with players and coaches, are looking back on the amazing run that was last year’s Super Bowl win. Head Coach Doug Pederson talked with CBS This Morning about what it was like walking away with the Lombardi Trophy after the big game.

Pederson says Super Bowl week is stressful.

“For me, it was about logistics,” said Pederson. “I worry about some of the strangest things. Like, are the elevators gonna work that day? Are players going to be late for meetings? Is everything gonna be set up the way we want it? And, you really want the comforts of home.”

Pederson and his family have been to three Super Bowls including his time as a player in the NFL.

Once the clock hit zero and the Eagles were officially Super Bowl champions, his feelings were mind racing.

“You’re hugging players and coaches and my mind is racing where’s Jeannie, where’s my son, where’s my mom,” said Pederson.

Doug Pederson

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Tropy after his teams 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Eagles and Birds fans alike have just a few more days to soak in the pride of being Super Bowl champions but the memories from the game will last a lifetime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s