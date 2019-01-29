Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a suspect following a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section.

It happened around midnight Tuesday on the 1900 block of Rowan Street.

Police received multiple reports of a shooting on the block. When they arrived, they found the 27-year old man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima. Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen last June

The man was shot multiple times in the head and was rushed to Temple University hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

What police do not know is whether the suspect shot the victim from inside or outside the car.

Detectives did not find any spent shell casings. They are interviewing witnesses and a woman who knew the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.