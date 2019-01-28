Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University students and staff will now be able to add their OWLcard to an iPhone and Apple Watch. The digital identification card will work just like a physical OWLcard.

The digital card can be used anywhere the physical card is accepted, including the bookstore, the Tech Center and campus recreation.

The service is available at the Main, Health Sciences Center, Center City, and Ambler campuses.

“OWLcard Mobile on iPhone and Apple Watch combines added security with the element of convenience. We are proud to be one of the first schools in the nation to roll out the program supporting iPhone and Apple Watch, positioning Temple as a leader in shaping how mobile credentials can be used in a campus environment,” said Cindy Leavitt, Temple’s vice president for information technology services and chief information officer.

OWLcard Mobile will also provide an extra level of security, requiring two-factor authentication on the device to keep the credentials and its information secure.

For steps on how to set up and use your Temple ID on you Apple devices, click here.