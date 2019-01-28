WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia, Pa. & Del. Suburbs From 4 a.m. Tuesday-Midnight
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Calling all Marvel fans. AMC Theaters is bringing the Academy Award-nominated film “Black Panther” back to the big screen for one week in celebration of Black History Month — and you can see it for free.

The film will be shown from Feb. 1 to 7 at 250 participating AMC Theaters.

Once tickets are claimed, the company will open a waiting list for cancellations before labeling the show as “fully booked.”

Click here to find a participating AMC theater near you.

