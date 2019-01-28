Filed Under:Local TV, Royal Family, Talkers

LONDON (CBS) — A British magazine is trying to get people to stop being so nasty about the royal family. Hello! magazine says online comments about a supposed rivalry between British Duchesses Kate and Meghan are turning abusive and aggressive.

The magazine is now introducing a campaign called “Hello to Kindness.”

The idea is to encourage people to change how they communicate online and raise awareness about online abuse.

An editor with Hello! says the campaign isn’t about censorship, but raising the standard of online communication.

You can catch up with the campaign by following the hashtag, #HelloToKindness.

