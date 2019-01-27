  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Netflix, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can now share your Netflix recommendations with friends at the tap of a button. In a new app update for IOS, Netflix users now have the ability to post what they’re watching to their Instagram Story.

Just click the “share” button and a list of options comes up. Now on that list — alongside Facebook and Twitter — is an option to post directly to your Instagram Story.

After selecting Instagram Story, users can customize the show or movie’s artwork and write captions.

Anyone who views the story can click on a link that will automatically take them to the title in Netflix.

The feature is already available on IOS, while an Android version is still in the works, according to The Verge. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s