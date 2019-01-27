Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can now share your Netflix recommendations with friends at the tap of a button. In a new app update for IOS, Netflix users now have the ability to post what they’re watching to their Instagram Story.

Some cool news: Starting today, iPhone users can now share what you're watching directly to Instagram stories via the Netflix app! pic.twitter.com/uJXI9zQB0V — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 22, 2019

Just click the “share” button and a list of options comes up. Now on that list — alongside Facebook and Twitter — is an option to post directly to your Instagram Story.

After selecting Instagram Story, users can customize the show or movie’s artwork and write captions.

Anyone who views the story can click on a link that will automatically take them to the title in Netflix.

The feature is already available on IOS, while an Android version is still in the works, according to The Verge.