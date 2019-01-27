Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in East Falls on Sunday, police say. The crash happened on the 3900 block of Henry Avenue at 2:15 a.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was heading northbound on Henry Avenue at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a PECO pole, flipping the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

PECO was notified of the downed wires from the crash.

No one else was injured.