  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in East Falls on Sunday, police say. The crash happened on the 3900 block of Henry Avenue at 2:15 a.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was heading northbound on Henry Avenue at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a PECO pole, flipping the vehicle.

Latest Appeal From Convicted Killer Mumia Abu-Jamal Sparks Reaction From Philadelphia NAACP

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

PECO was notified of the downed wires from the crash.

No one else was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s