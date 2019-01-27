Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia NAACP is holding a news conference Sunday morning on the latest appeal from convicted killer Mumia Abu-Jamal. The civil rights organization opposes Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s decision to fight the appeal.

Abu-Jamal was convicted of the 1981 murder of Philadelphia Police officer Daniel Faulkner.

He has been granted a new appeals hearing because of a Supreme Court ruling.

It says a former Pennsylvania justice who heard his appeal had a potential conflict of interest.

The conference is being held at the Philadelphia NAACP headquarters, located at 4458-B Germantown Avenue, at 10 a.m.