  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mumia Abu Jamal

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia NAACP is holding a news conference Sunday morning on the latest appeal from convicted killer Mumia Abu-Jamal. The civil rights organization opposes Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s decision to fight the appeal.

Abu-Jamal was convicted of the 1981 murder of Philadelphia Police officer Daniel Faulkner.

Woman Shot In Head While Sitting In Car In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say 

He has been granted a new appeals hearing because of a Supreme Court ruling.

It says a former Pennsylvania justice who heard his appeal had a potential conflict of interest.

The conference is being held at the Philadelphia NAACP headquarters, located at 4458-B Germantown Avenue, at 10 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s