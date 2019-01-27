  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — A Banksy mural painted on a fire door at the Bataclan theater in Paris has been stolen, the concert hall said in a tweet on Saturday.

“It’s a deep sadness that moves us today,” the tweet read. “Banksy’s work, a symbol of remembrance and belonging to everyone — locals, Parisians, citizens of the world — was taken from us.”

The painting showed a sad figure wearing a veil in black and white, her head slightly bowed as she gazed downward.

A woman walks past a recent artwork by street artist Banksy in Paris on June 25, 2018, on a side street to the Bataclan concert hall where a terrorist attack killed 90 people on Novembre 13, 2015.

This particular mural carries added significance, being painted on the door of the Bataclan, where 90 people were killed in a November 2015 terrorist attack.

The Bataclan mural appeared last June, along with a handful of other works purportedly by the British street artist that sprang up across Paris, many of which dealt with Europe’s migrant crisis.

Reuters reported that a police source said thieves stole the door using a van on Friday night.

While CNN can’t independently confirm the works are, in fact, by Banksy, the anonymous street artist shared a picture of the Bataclan’s mural on his Instagram.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

