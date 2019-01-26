Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



SAN JOSE, Cal. (CBS) — Among all of the All-Stars and hockey greats gathered in San Jose for the NHL All-Star Skills Competition Friday night, it was (of course) Gritty who stood out.

He had many viral moments. Here are his five best — in no particular order — from a busy night in San Jose.

Impersonating The Golden Globes’ Fiji Water Girl

Gritty did his best to impersonate the viral sensation, with a classic creepy Gritty spin.

Creeping on Claude

Are you sensing a trend here? Gritty was a hit and a creep on the red carpet.

I’VE DIED AND GONE TO HEAVEN. pic.twitter.com/ctEovn5zj2 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 26, 2019

Every breath you take,

Every move you make,

Every bond you break,

Every step you take,@GrittyNHL will be watching Claude. #NHLAllStar | #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/URXrTLaqqd — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 26, 2019

Winning Over Giroux

This is the cutest thing you’ll see all day. This is legit relationship goals.

Riding the pony

Technically, Gritty was competing in the fastest skater competition, although he seemed to care more about style over substance. Great idea, not so great execution.

Picking a fight with the hometown Sharks mascot

Gritty is far and away the most popular mascot in hockey. And that makes him a target. The Sharks mascot, Sharkie, wanted a piece of Gritty, who offered a warning to anyone coming for his crown.

All-Star Weekend resumes Saturday, and you bet Gritty will have more antics in store.