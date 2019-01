Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Popular tourist spots in Philadelphia are expected to be bustling with people Saturday now that the government is reopen.

Independence National Historical Park, including the Liberty Bell Center, is now open.

Independence Hall is expected to open later today.

These and other popular spots were forced to close because of the government shutdown.