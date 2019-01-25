Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whole Foods is recalling various prepared food items from stores in eight states, including New Jersey, in response to Satur Farms’ baby spinach recall over potential salmonella contamination.

The affected products include salads, pizza, sandwiches and wraps sold at stores in New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island.

The items affected at New Jersey stores include Chicken Cordon Blue Panini with product code 0236489 and sell by date 1/24; New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich with product code 0236543 and sell by date 1/24; Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad with product code 0278786 and sell by date 1/27; and Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC with product code 0262208 and sell by date 1/27.

Consumers who purchased items containing baby spinach from the salad or hot bars at Whole Foods should discard the items purchased through Jan. 23.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.