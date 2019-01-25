Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – “The Wizard of Oz” is coming back to the big screen to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

The beloved classic will be at select theaters on Jan. 27, 28, and 30.

The special showings will feature exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies’ host Ben Mankiewicz.

The movie, which premiered on Aug. 25, 1939, was nominated for six Oscars at the 1940 Academy Awards, winning for original score and original song for “Over the Rainbow.”

