Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The classic Valentine’s Day Sweethearts candies won’t be on the shelves this year, but Krispy Kreme is coming to the rescue. The doughnut company announced they are making Valentine “Conversation Doughnuts.”

They will have little messages on them such as, “I love you” and “Call me,” just like the candies did.

The Valentine’s Day treats will be filled with Krispy Kreme classics — Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME, Raspberry and Chocolate KREME.

The doughnuts will be available starting Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day.