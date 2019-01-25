Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBS) — A Michigan family is outraged after they were kicked off a flight over issues with their body odor. The Adler family briefly boarded their American Airlines flight before, they say, they were asked to get off because passengers were complaining about their smell.

Cellphone video shows a family member talking with airline staff after being booted from the flight.

The Adlers say they were told their luggage would be taken off the plane, but that did not happen, leaving them with only the clothes on their back.

“They said there were people on the plane complaining you have BO, our crew members smelled it and our pilots smelled it and the pilots said we can’t let you fly on this plane because the BO is too bad,” said Yehuda Adler. “I have kids at home, they are waiting for me, I need to get home. I said it’s because of my religion you kicked me off the plane, it was anti-Semitism that you kicked me off the plane.”

In a statement, American Airlines said, “The Adler family were asked to deplane last night after several passengers, along with our crew members, complained about their body odor. The family were provided hotel accommodations and meals, and rebooked on a flight.”