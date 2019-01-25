Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people have died, a 36-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy, after a house fire in South Philadelphia. Four others were hurt escaping the flames.

The fire started in a row home on the 2600 block of S. 3rd Street, just after 2 a.m.

“This was an aggressive interior attack, and a search for life,” said Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. “We did have reports that there were trapped occupants from the very beginning.”

Four people, a man and a woman, both 62, a 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were able to get out on their own, but with injuries. Three of the four leapt out of windows to escape the flames. All were transported to area hospitals.

“Neighbors report that a couple of the occupants jumped out of the windows of the front, second story windows on the front, and at least one occupant jumped out one of the second story windows on the rear,” Thiel said.

Firefighters doing a sweep of the home discovered a 36-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy inside. Both did not make it.

“Despite the incredible work of our members this morning, we’re not happy with the outcome,” Thiel said. “We’re in this to save lives, sometimes however the deck is stacked against us so high, we just, despite the great efforts of our members we can’t get the outcome that we wanted.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Thiel said that so far in 2019, upwards of seven people have died in fires in the city, compared to 19 for the entire year of 2018.