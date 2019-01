Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) — Some students strive to get “A’s” on their science fair projects, but this 10-year-old boy from Kentucky had bigger plans. He wanted to take down Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Ace Davis from Lexington, Kentucky, entered his project titled, “Is Tom Brady a Cheater?” into his elementary school’s science fair to prove that deflated footballs give players an advantage.

READ MORE AT CBS NEWS.