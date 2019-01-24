Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A beloved K9 with the Newberry Township Police Department passed away on Wednesday following recent health issues. Police said that Tazer’s “health recently deteriorated to the point that he had to be laid to rest.”

Tazer served with the department and his handler, Sgt. Christopher Martinez, for over eight years. The duo specialized in patrol, narcotics detection and tracking.

Tazer was the recipient of two Medals of Valor, a Meritorious Service Medal, and four Chief Commendations.

“K9 Tazer was a true warrior to the very end and will be missed by many,” police said in a Facebook post.

The K9 also assisted numerous agencies across central Pennsylvania.