Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re getting your steps in or slowly side-stepping down its fine art galleries, the Philadelphia Museum of Art always causes a commotion and a hunger for more exhilarating experiences. Their newest masterpiece, Stir — an intimate dining experience with an exposed kitchen and soft ambiance — is meant to satisfy your cravings for seasonal and local ingredients.

The menu is inspired by culinary artisans and their thoughtful techniques.

Purposefully, there is not one stitch of art on the walls, because Stir is meant to cleanse the sensory palette.

Taste With Tori: Center City Restaurant Week Offers Diners Taste Of Philly’s Best At Discount Prices

Aside from a few touches of still life and natural shadows, the main artistic marvel here hangs above you.

“This is the only Frank Gehry designed restaurant on the East Coast,” executive chef Mark Tropea said. “The structure is called ‘The Nest’ and I think, in this case, he scribbled it on a napkin, said ‘let’s make this happen’ and that’s the story behind this.

“Inspiration is a funny thing, you can’t force it, it just comes when it comes and if you’re smart enough to write it down, it can be something beautiful,” Tropea said.

Try their stir-chopped salad with heirloom carrot, radish and champagne vinaigrette, pear and roasted parsnip soup or the striped bass.

And meant to leave a lasting impression, orange-scented pignoli cookies.