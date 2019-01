Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Trenton police are trying to figure out what sparked overnight gunfire that left one man dead.

It happened just before 12:45 a.m. Thursday along Hanford Place.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

So far, there are no arrests, and there’s no word on what may have led up to the gunfire.