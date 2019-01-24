Filed Under:Local, Local TV

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – The search is on for a suspect involved in a road rage shooting in Montgomery County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday along Route 309 in White Marsh Township.

Police say a 63-year-old man was travelling northbound. That’s when another driver pulled up beside him and shot him in the arm.

He is expected to be OK.

Police are searching for a maroon car with a possible New Jersey registration.

