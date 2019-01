Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Dude gave the world a big surprise Thursday. Jeff Bridges tweeted a video of himself dressed as his legendary character in “The Big Lebowski,” teasing something big.

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

“Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned,” reads the tweet.

Feb. 3 is the Super Bowl, of course; the biggest advertising night of the year and a perfect time to drop a trailer, man.

