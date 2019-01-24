Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — The SPCA rescued five dogs and the remains of another from a property in Yeadon Thursday. The Brandywine Valley SPCA says two adult dogs had embedded chains in their necks and another had ears that appeared to be manually cropped. The three were found living outside.

Two juvenile dogs — estimated to be 4 to 5 months old — were severely emaciated and living in the basement.

The deceased dog appears to be a juvenile, according to the SPCA.

The owner is expected to face charges, ranging from improper tethering, lack of veterinary care, insufficient housing, a possible felony for the dead dogs and a summary charge for cropped ears, the SPCA said in a statement.

“The conditions were appalling and unacceptable,” said BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb. “These dogs deserve to be loved and cherished as a family member. We look forward to working with the DA to hold the owner accountable and ultimately helping these dogs get the loving homes they deserve.”