PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Wu-Tang Clan fans have a chance to see the legendary hip-hop group live as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album “36 Chambers.”

The group is getting ready to hit the stage in Philadelphia as part of their reunion tour. They will play Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall on Thursday, Jan. 24 and Friday, Jan. 25th. Both shows begin at 8:30 p.m.

These shows come almost 25 years to the day of the release of “C.R.E.A.M.,” which is considered one of the groups most recognizable songs.

Tickets for both of the shows are still available.

