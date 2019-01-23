Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – The City of Wilmington has reached a settlement with a Muslim academy after children were allegedly asked to leave a city pool last year because of their clothing.

The lawsuit, filed last August, alleges the city and certain employees denied children attending Darul Amaanah’s summer camp access to the city pool and subjected them to discriminatory and harassing conduct.

On Wednesday, the city announced they had reached a settlement and has agreed to pay the group $50,000. The city has also agreed to revise regulations clarifying its dress code policy in city-operated aquatics facilities and to provide additional training to employees working at the facilities.

“Under the terms of the settlement announced today, the City does not admit any wrongdoing. The City does, however, regret that unclear swimwear policies and the lack of specific training on such policies fueled a misunderstanding which left the Plaintiffs feeling excluded from a City pool,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki in a press release. “The City reaffirms its long-standing policy that all people are welcome at the City’s pools. The settlement ensures meaningful religious accommodations to those who use the City’s pools and, importantly, is an efficient resolution of the Plaintiffs’ claims thus avoiding unnecessary and more costly litigation.”

The city says the revised regulations will “expressly accommodate clothing worn for religious reasons and will ensure access for all patrons of the city’s pools regardless of religion.”