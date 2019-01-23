BREAKING:Gunman Fires Shots From Roof Of Building In Salem, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are releasing new surveillance video hoping someone will recognize two men involved in a shooting at a North Philadelphia grocery store.

Police say the men walked into the 2655 Grocery Store on West Sterner Street on Jan. 12.

Employees asked them to leave two times, but police say the men then came back a third time, both armed with guns.

Police say one man shot an employee and the other man tried to shoot another employee but missed.

The employee who was shot is in critical condition.

If you know anything about the suspects, police would like to hear from you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s