PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are releasing new surveillance video hoping someone will recognize two men involved in a shooting at a North Philadelphia grocery store.

Police say the men walked into the 2655 Grocery Store on West Sterner Street on Jan. 12.

Employees asked them to leave two times, but police say the men then came back a third time, both armed with guns.

Police say one man shot an employee and the other man tried to shoot another employee but missed.

The employee who was shot is in critical condition.

If you know anything about the suspects, police would like to hear from you.