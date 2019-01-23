Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People in our region are trying to help federal workers get through this difficult time without pay.

IBEW is bringing in two food trucks to the Philadelphia International Airport to feed those essential employees who have continued to work for a month now without pay. The union is one of many helping government workers through a difficult time.

Philabundance is the latest local organization to pledge help to the roughly 45,000 Philadelphia area federal workers affected by the government shutdown.

Starting today and every Wednesday – as long as it’s needed – the non-profit will hold an emergency food distribution from 10 to 11 a.m. at Front and Tasker Streets in South Philly. All you need to do is show your government ID.

TSA agents and air traffic controllers have already been getting meals provided by area businesses as they continue to work without a paycheck.

John Ordway of Jules Thin Crust Pizza truck provided 200 pies to feed workers on Tuesday.

“Everyone had a smile on their face, the supervisors kept coming up to say that this is a really big deal given the morale of what’s going on and we saw a couple of people with tears in their eyes, which is a great thing,” said Ordway.

George Murray from the Poconos doesn’t own a business, but the military veteran and his wife decided they needed to help somehow. They are now delivering food and toiletries to Philadelphia’s Coast Guard headquarters.

“They can’t believe the generosity of people,” said Murray. “We came down 90 miles away from the Poconos, simply because, well, they needed it. And they are our home Coast Guard outfit.”

In addition to providing food trucks at the airport on Wednesday and Friday, IBEW has also pledged $25,000 to Philabundance to help federal workers feed their families as well.