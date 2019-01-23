  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Texas woman had a rare delivery– she gave birth to twin baby girls almost a week apart.

Elliyanna Irene was born on Jan. 13 in Longview, Texas. Her sister, Jewlianna Gean was born on Jan. 20.

Their mother says her water broke early before the due date.

Credit: CBS

Doctors say the second baby was not in distress and they wanted the baby to stay in the womb longer because she was premature.

They say the second baby was able to delay birth because the mother had a vaginal delivery instead of a C-section.

Doctors add this is a rare occurrence, it only happens on average: 1 in 1,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s