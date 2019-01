Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A two-day donation drive begins Wednesday to help local federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.

Today and Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. the Lehigh Valley International Airport is collecting non-perishable food and drinks, paper products, toiletries and baby products.

Please note: cash, gift cards and clothing will not be accepted.