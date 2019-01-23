Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – General Mills is recalling their five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour due to the potential presence of salmonella.

The recall is for:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610-0

Recalled Better if Used by Date 20APR2020KC

All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

“This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product,” General Mills says.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall.

Customers with any questions are asked to call 1-800-230-8103.

“Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,” said Jim Murphy, president of General Mills Meals and Baking Division. “This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”