WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Authorities say an inmate who escaped a Delaware corrections center on Christmas Day has been found in New Jersey.

Delaware’s Department of Correction announced Tuesday that 31-year-old David Succarote was arrested on Jan. 15 by police in Montclair, New Jersey. He has been extradited and was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on an escape after conviction warrant.

Officials said last month that Succarote went over the Plummer Community Corrections Center fence and fled. The center manages inmates transitioning back into the community and they can work, seek jobs or attend treatment sessions.

Department spokeswoman Jamie Young said Succarote, who was serving time for a probation violation and due to be released next summer, had escaped previously.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

